New Music: Burna Boy Releases Brand New Single, ‘Money Play’ on Christmas Eve

Following his recent Grammy award nomination, Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy releases a brand new single for his fans to enjoy this yuletide season titled “Money Play”, right on Christmas Eve of the year 2019.

The mid-tempo rhythmic single laced with Afrobeat flavor, catchy verses, and ingenious interpolation passes its message of obvious affluence to its listeners and at the same time, get you bumping to its beats. The African Giant declares his state of affluence in “Money Play”, pointing out that those that would try contesting will only be chasing shadows as he now lives where money lives. He, however, pointed out that being rich and influential is a blessing. He also repeatedly acclaims that he is the best and now associates with the creme de la creme from all walks of life including the government, as he shouts out to his “Abuja Connect”.

According to him, his entrance into any gathering means the atmosphere will have a feel of good, quality music that he is known for. Money Play is out today 24th December 2019 on all music platforms, including the brand new Apple playlist – “Africa Now”, and was produced by Mr. Kleb.