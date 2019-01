Kenya’s top female artist Fena Gitu debuts her first club banger single of 2019, Steam.

With a mid-tempo, catchy lyrics to match the track accompanied by the hottest dance moves in town, the song is set to take over the airwaves.

Steam, produced by Marto & Jay and directed by Award Winning Video Director Enos Olik, is a song that motivates people to chase their dreams and strive to achieve success in all that they do, hence the phrase ‘Steam Zipande’.