New Music: Boj ft Teni the Entertainer – Obe (Stew)

After a huge success with his last single featuring Mercury Prize winner ’Skepta’ and fellow DRB Member ’Teezee’, Boj drops a new Mid-Tempo Afrocentric tune with the recent SoundCity next rated award winner, ’Teni The Entertainer’.

This serves as a follow up to his last release which has been met with great reviews, airplay and has made vibrations on a global scale. He also just collaborated with his DRB crew to create a hiphop club banger titled ’Necessary’, this features Odunsi the Engine. Multi-Talented BOJ is proud to unveil his BRAND NEW SINGLE titled ‘OBE.’

Boj and Teni brought their Unique sounds and created a Seamless Fusion on Obe, which is the Yoruba Word for ’Stew’. This simply implies how delicious and tasty Partners should find themselves.

Obe is a Mid-Tempo Afro-Centric Tune with a perfect fusion unique talent and Good Vibes!

Listen below: