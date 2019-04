Nigerian heavyweight record producer, GospelOnDeBeatz, comes through with a brand new single entitled “Blessings.“

The masterpiece features high-quality acts which include DMW superstar, Peruzzi, Xtr3m Music vocalist, Praiz, Kholi, and Alt ernate Sound. It is the second single off his incoming body of work ‘Flux.’

The song was produced by GospelOnDeBeatz himself, mixed and mastered by raving sound engineer, Swaps.

Listen below: