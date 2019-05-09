New Music: Benny Afroe Drops Newest Jam, “Hello Baby”

This New Music Friday, young, fresh, musically trained artist, Benny Afroe, who is making waves on the streets, has just dropped a new single titled, Hello Baby!

Hello Baby! is a track for lovers who will do anything to be with the one they love. This fresh Pop/Rnb track with an Afro-fusion, is a catchy feel-good song that has already been picked up by radio stations such as VOW FM, Tshwane FM, Bush Radio, Aganang FM, Emalahleni FM and Radio Turf just to highlight a few.

“It’s been an amazing journey working on this sound. It’s so close to my heart and I hope it grows on all of you too,” expresses Benny Afroe.

Now available on all major digital platforms globally, stream or download Benny Afroe’s Hello Baby! here.

You can see the video below: