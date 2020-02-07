Benny Afroe

New Music: Benny Afroe Drops New Single with Ami Faku

Benny Afroe drops new single This Feeling with Ami Faku on all music stores and it’s a celebration of musical chemistry and nostalgia.

After Hello Baby! and Goodbye Benny Afroe gives us a fresh new single with a distinctive nostalgic rhythm & blues sound and an amazing co-vibe with rising star Ami Faku (SA’s voice of modern Afro-soul) that has us all in our feels.

Benny Afroe and Ami Faku share a visual on @youtube here and give us a retro vibe that remind us about what our parents got up to back in the day 🙂

Stream/Listen to This Feeling by Benny Afroe ft Ami Faku here & let @bennyafroe and @vthseason know who you are with when listening to #thisfeeling!

