New Music: “Ba Mi Lo” by Tolani Featuring Reekado Banks

Nigeria’s rising star Tolani made the leap over several years from her local church choir to building a burgeoning music career. She makes unique art, creating Afro Pop melodies and marrying them with incisive songwriting. The result is always consistent: Great Music.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani moved to London after her early years of schooling. And through years of honing her skill, and a wide range of influences from her home heroes like Fela Kuti and Asa, through Sade, The Fray, Aerosmith, Tracey Chapman, Snoop Dog and Patra, she made the decision to pursue the art. Convincing her parents, she went through music school in West London, where she perfected facets of her skill, pushing her songwriting which initially came out as ‘Poetry’. She also picked up the violin and the piano. By 20, she had, as she fondly describes it, “A full arsenal of songs!”

She formed a soft rock band, heavily influenced by legends, which split up after a decent run. From there, she’s grown as a singer working her way through Afrobeat and Afrobeats, to fashion a style that displays alternative pop sensibilities, fused with melodic experimentation and creative songwriting. Her debut single, ‘Tenderoni’, features Skales, with a lot more recorded and primed for release.

She’s performed on many stages, including a pivotal set at the 2018 Lagos Fashion and Design Week. Extensions of herself include her involvement in the Nigerian fashion industry, her love for painting, and a strong desire to push boundaries through giving back.

Listen to her new song, “Ba Mi Lo,” featuring Reekado Banks: