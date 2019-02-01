New Music: “Azaman” By Slimcase ft. 2baba, Peruzzi, DJ Neptune & Larry Gaaga

Otunba Lamba, Slimcase is set to change the game with a smash hit single titled AZAMAN which features the legendary 2Baba, DMW star Peruzzi, as well as prolific disc jockey DJ Neptune and Larry Gaaga.

The single has been a major topic of discussion with massive anticipation for the song that has led to thousands of preorders on digital platforms such as iTunes, Spotify etc.

The song which was produced by Cracker Mallo is one which is guaranteed to lit up the dance floor and stay on repeat on your devices for a long time to come.

The blend of Slimcase, 2Baba, and Peruzzi makes the song perfectly flavored for everyone.

This is a certified banger. Listen below: