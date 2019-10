Taken from her upcoming album “Lucid”, Asa goes back to basics as she performs a live version of “My Dear” in Studios Ferber, Paris, France.

“My Dear” is not only a piano textured love song with calmness and a powerful message that will tug on the string’s of its listener’s heart, but it is also reminiscent of “Eya Edaba” from her 2007 Asa album.

“My Dear” is available once the Lucid album is pre-ordered on all digital platforms.