1da Banton delivers another smooth vibe in his signature calm melodic style. Foreigner is a fusion of Afrobeats and Reggae-Dancehall with deep lyrics to get the ladies and gents jamming on repeat.

The self produced track is off his upcoming debut album Original Vibe Machine (OVM) which features heavy weights like Teni, Seyi Shay, Kranium, Stonebwoy, Duncan Mighty, Ice Prince and King Perry.

OVM is schedule for release in a few months. Hit play and catch the vibe!