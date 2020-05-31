New Mum, Mariam Bakre Writes Loving Note to Her Daughter, Faizah

Mariam Bakre is basking in the afterglow of childbirth.

The Instagram comedienne who welcomed her first child, a daughter with husband and CEO of Kraks TV, Femi Bakre, wrote a few sweet words to express the overflow of joy in her heart since the arrival of their princess.

She wrote;

“After watching about a hundred birthing videos and using about 3 different birthing apps, none of it prepared me for your arrival. .

When the doctor put you on my chest, I knew right there and then that you have my heart forever.

“Tbh, I’m looking for words to describe how you make me feel, but I can’t seem to get my self together. Your cry already makes me cry and your smile makes me laugh. You make dady blush so hard I can almost see his cheeks turn red (hard guy hard guy 😏🙄)

“You came at such a different time for the word and made me realize the strengths I didn’t even know I had. Because of you, I’m now somebody’s mumy. 😭❤️❤️

“I can’t wait for us to start matching outfits and for me to start saying stories of how my 6 months old baby told me ‘mummy you look tired, you should get some rest, and continue tomorrow 😂😂)

“My darling child, May Almighty Allah protect you from the evil of what He has created, May you always be happy and be a source of happiness to everyone you come across. Been praying for you even before I met you, I’ll always pray for you. .

“Your dad will most like be the cooler parent but I promise to love you with every I have!! You already make me want to do so much more! .

(Even typing this is already making me teary 😭😭 ) I bless the day you came into my life Faizah, my precious Fife ❤️ Thank you for choosing me. .

“Like play like play, I’m somebody’s mum! You’ve made me realize that I can actually survive on 4 hours of sleep 😭😭

“PS: I’m going to be the mum that screams her lungs out (saying that’s my girl) anytime you’re having a stage presentation at school 🤷🏻‍♀️

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH PRINCESS, WELCOME HOME ❤️

“Thank you everyone for the love! God bless you”!

