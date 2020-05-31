New Mum, Mariam Bakre Writes Loving Note to Her Daughter, Faizah

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on New Mum, Mariam Bakre Writes Loving Note to Her Daughter, Faizah

Mariam Bakre is basking in the afterglow of childbirth.

The Instagram comedienne who welcomed her first child, a daughter with husband and CEO of Kraks TV, Femi Bakre, wrote a few sweet words to express the overflow of joy in her heart since the arrival of their princess.

She wrote;

“After watching about a hundred birthing videos and using about 3 different birthing apps, none of it prepared me for your arrival. .
When the doctor put you on my chest, I knew right there and then that you have my heart forever.

“Tbh, I’m looking for words to describe how you make me feel, but I can’t seem to get my self together. Your cry already makes me cry and your smile makes me laugh. You make dady blush so hard I can almost see his cheeks turn red (hard guy hard guy 😏🙄)

“You came at such a different time for the word and made me realize the strengths I didn’t even know I had. Because of you, I’m now somebody’s mumy. 😭❤️❤️

“I can’t wait for us to start matching outfits and for me to start saying stories of how my 6 months old baby told me ‘mummy you look tired, you should get some rest, and continue tomorrow 😂😂)

“My darling child, May Almighty Allah protect you from the evil of what He has created, May you always be happy and be a source of happiness to everyone you come across. Been praying for you even before I met you, I’ll always pray for you. .

“Your dad will most like be the cooler parent but I promise to love you with every I have!! You already make me want to do so much more! .
(Even typing this is already making me teary 😭😭 ) I bless the day you came into my life Faizah, my precious Fife ❤️ Thank you for choosing me. .

“Like play like play, I’m somebody’s mum! You’ve made me realize that I can actually survive on 4 hours of sleep 😭😭

“PS: I’m going to be the mum that screams her lungs out (saying that’s my girl) anytime you’re having a stage presentation at school 🤷🏻‍♀️

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH PRINCESS, WELCOME HOME ❤️

“Thank you everyone for the love! God bless you”!

,

Related Posts

Regina Daniels Flaunts Bare Bump in the Wake of Pregnancy Announcement

May 31, 2020

Chrissy Teigen Donates $200k to Bail Protestors in the US

May 31, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres Condemns Systemic Racism in the U.S.: “Things Must Change.”

May 31, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply