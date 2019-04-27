New Minimum Wage Binding on Both Public and Private Sectors – NLC

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, says the new minimum wage recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari is binding on all employers of labour in the country.

Waba made the declaration during an appearance on a ChannelsTV show, saying only employers whose workers are less than 25 can be exempted from the monthly N30,000 salary payment.

“Going forward, it is actually the implementation by employers of labour. All employers of labour, except those that are exempted, particularly those that are employing less than 25.

“So clearly in the implementation, what is expected now is for the Salaries and Wages Commission to issue a guideline and circular how various employers of labour can then key into the implementation,” he stated.

The NLC boss, however, decried the varying salary structure of the public and civil service, calling for a guide to uniform the system.

“It (minimum wage) goes side by side with pensions. The Constitution says anytime there is an increase in the minimum wage, automatically pensioners should also benefit.

“We have as at today some pensioners receiving as low as N5,000 monthly pension. Certainly, we know that nobody can live these days on N5,000.”

The labour leader said penalty would be slammed employers who default on the new wage, adding that the figures can be reviewed for increment on a 5-year basis owing to inflation of the nation’s economy among other issues.