‘New Masquerade’ Star, ‘Ovularia’ is Reportedly Dead

The Nation is reporting that Lizzy Evoeme, famous for her role as Ovularia in the 80s sitcom, New Masquerade is dead.

According to the outlet, this was confirmed a source close to her family, Tony Akposheri, who played the role of Zaccheus in the series. However, details about her passing has yet to be made public.

Evoeme played the wife of Chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) in the sitcom which aired on the Nigerian Television Network during the 1980s until the mid-1990s. The series was created and written by James Iroha.