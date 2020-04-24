New Kid on the Block, Maxxiebaby, Drops Debut Single, ‘Paradise’

Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, Victor Akachukwu Maxwell, professionally known as ‘Maxxiebaby’ releases his debut single titled, ‘Paradise’.

With ‘Paradise’, Maxxiebaby delivers an epic sound which encapsulates the power love possesses to transcend tongue and creed, and heal broken walls of scarred relationships.

In a simple yet intoxicating blend of strings, he takes you on a journey without you knowing, and delivers his message of love and hope in a fresh out melody which gets you humming at the bridge of the song.

One must recognize his use of falsetto which is a rare find these days, in the music industry; which indeed goes to show that with every passing day, there buds new talent around us whose vibes grace our ears with new musical directions. ‘Paradise’ can be said to be one of these masterpieces.

Produced by Andrea Vibez and Teezsmart, ‘Paradise’ describes how love recognizes no barriers and hurdles, and brings hope.

Musing over his debut single, Maxxiebaby, who is signed to Dezbilly Entertainment said: “Love saved me and it is here to save us all and it will bring me great joy to see marriages, relationships and family rekindled by love once more. That is why I love regardless of tribe or scars. We can light up the world like fireflies, and that is why I share ‘Paradise’ with you.”

Paradise is out today, 24th April 2020, and is available for streaming and download on all music platforms.