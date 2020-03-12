New Insect named after Lady Gaga over its ‘wacky fashion sense’

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has proved her universal reach after she got a new bug named after her.

The newly discovered treehopper species was given its new alias after its “wacky fashion sense” led to comparisons with the singer.

University of Illinois PhD candidate, Brendan Morris, was observing 1,000 treehoppers for his research project when he discovered one female bug with unconventional features that distinguished her from other insects, Guardian writes.

Morris named the insect the “Kikaia gaga” (or K. gaga for short) in an effort to bring more awareness to the insect group.

“If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper because they’ve got these crazy horns”, Morris said, in an interview with Illinois News Bureau.

“They have this wacky fashion sense about them. They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Morris now hopes to visit Nicaragua where the species was first collected in the hopes of finding other K. gaga.

“Treehoppers are wacky, and I think that makes them especially suited to be ‘spokesbugs’ for the wide range of habitats they use,” he explained.

Following the release of her new single “Stupid Love“, Gaga — real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — also recently confirmed that her highly anticipated sixth album Chromatica will arrive on April 10.