New in: Law Enforcement Confirms Naya Rivera is Dead

Naya Rivera has been confirmed dead by law enforcement.

TMZ reports that the body discovered at Lake Piru is in fact that of the 33-year-old actress who disappeared while on a boating trip with her son.

Naya Rivera was best known for her role in the Fox hit series ‘Glee’, playing the character of Santana Lopez. She started her showbiz career as a child actor and model, appearing in several TV shows.

Rivera dated rapper, Big Sean and the couple was briefly engaged in 2013 before the relationship ended in 2014.

She got married to Ryan Dorsey in Cabo in July of 2014 and the pair divorced in 2018. Prior to her death, Naya and Ryan shared custody of their 4-year-old son.

May her soul rest in peace.

