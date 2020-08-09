New Ikpe-Etim is the Cover Star for Guardian Life

Nollywood screen goddess, NSE Ikpe-Etim is the cover star for the latest edition of Guardian life.

The 43-year-old actress known for her flawless interpretation of different characters spoke on everything from growing up to becoming the woman she is today

Nse who is dubbed the ‘Silent Tsunami’ amongst her colleagues, noted that her love for acting started off at an early age with many Hollywood classics such as ‘The Sound of Music’, influencing her path.

Th edition titled -Becoming NSE Ikpe-Etim also touched on protecting her mental health in the midst of it all.

