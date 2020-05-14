New Chief of Staff, Gambari, finally speaks

Prof Ibrahim Gambari, newly-appointed Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has pledged to serve to the best of his ability.

In a chat with State House correspondents shortly after his unveiling on Wednesday, the academic-diplomat stated that the president would require his loyalty, competence and support.

According to him, he would report directly to the president rather than the nation.

The chat went thus:

Gambari: I want to thank the president for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country.

Question: What should Nigerians expect from you?

Gambari: I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.

Question: What should he expect for you?

Gambari: I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support.

Question: What will be your guiding principle as the chief of staff?

Gambari: To serve the president to the best of my ability.

Gambari was first unveiled as CoS during the Federal Executive Council meeting Wednesday, replacing Malam Abba Kyari who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

