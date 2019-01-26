New Beef? Kanye Sues Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records, EMI

It seems Kanye West and Jay Z are about to reignite their feud after the Ye sued Roc-A-Fella Records and EMI, the company that helped him launch his career.

According to Ye, the latest suit is filed because he says he’s owed a lot of loot by both labels.

Kanye filed 2 lawsuits Friday – one against Roc-A-Fella, claiming he signed an exclusive recording agreement with the company, TMZ writes.

The suit is heavily redacted, but he’s asking for a declaration of his rights over a dispute he’s having and he wants money.

Kanye also filed a lawsuit against EMI April Music, claiming they owe him over a music dispute.

According to the lawsuit, in 2003, the year before he came out with his breakout album, “College Dropout,” he signed a contract with EMI.

The suit claims by the end of 2011, Kanye had written solely or with other writers more than 200 songs and gave the rights to those songs to EMI.

The suit says there is a dispute and he wants a judge to declare his rights under the contract – presumably for money.

And Ye isn’t kidding around, as he’s hired one of the most powerful firms in the country — Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Well, Jay-Z sold his share in Roc-A-Fella back in 2004 and no longer has any involvement in the company. And a source close to Kanye says there’s absolutely NO beef with Jay in filing the new docs.

You may wanna tell that to the birds though…