New Album: YCee Releases Highly Anticipated Album, “YCeeVSZaheer’

Despite being his debut album, the “Omo-Alhaji” crooner delivers a brilliant body of work which showcases two contrasting but somewhat similar personalities; YCee, the singer represented by ice and ZAHEER, the rapper represented by fire.

The mesmerizing 15-track body of work opens with the Adey produced ‘It’s Amazing’, captivates with ‘Wahala Dey’, inspires with ‘Bossing’ featuring Ms. Banks, and rocks with ‘Chocolata’ featuring Niniola. Featuring Nigerian music industry’s top acts like Davido, Phyno and Dapo Tuburna added to the excellence of the album.

Interestingly, the oldest song on the album was recorded in 2017 and the most recent, in October 2019. More interesting is the fact that the album was recorded in 5 different countries including Nigeria, Canada, USA, UK, and Uganda.

In celebration of this tremendous feat and indisputable input of hard work, another album listening party was held on Thursday, 6th of November, 2019 at the Artisan Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was hosted by Sheye Banks and Manolo Spanky with sounds from Smallz The DJ.

The Budweiser sponsored party saw Olisa Adibua, Sarz, BOJ, Sammy Walsh, Teezee, Avala, DJ Neptune, Dremo, Blaqbonez, Fresh L, Dapo Tuburna, Osagie, Uche Udoh, Joey Akan, Don Paapi, Nappy Girl, Gee4, Jess Finesse, Aduke Bey and a host of other Nigerian entertainment stakeholders in attendance to show their support for Ycee.

YCeevsZAHEER is out today, 8th November 2019 on all music platforms.

The amazing body of work was produced by Adey, J.Bidz, Ballertosh, Fanatix, BeatsByKarma, Syn X, Krizbeatz, Jay Poppin, Buzzin Producer, AP Da Don, TwoSeven, Elmore, Willis Give Dem, and DJ KO.

Meanwhile, check out the photos from the event:

Check out the video below: