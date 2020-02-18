Never marry a ‘worldly woman’ who can’t cook – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stirred some controversy after highlighting the features male members of his church should look out for before taking a bride.

One of the major features highlighted by the cleric is the ability to cook and Adeboye has charged bachelors not to marry a lady who cannot cook.

In a series of tweets, on Monday evening, the G.O. as he’s fondly referred to, said that a man can’t be eating out all the time, hence the woman should know how to cook.

He also warned that marrying a worldly woman means the man will worship her all his life.

He wrote:

“Now, if the peacemaker is a child of God, then whose child is the troublemaker? When you always choose to quarrel over peace, who do you resemble?

“If your worship is devoid of humility, it will not be accepted.

“My sons, don’t marry a lady who cannot cook. She needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time.

“My sons, don’t marry a girl who is worldly. If you do, you have carried what you’ll worship for the rest of your life. Pastor E. A. Adeboye.”