Never marry a woman you’ve not seen without makeup – Reno Omokri

Nigerian Twitter activist and author, Reno Omokri, has given marriage tips to men – and of course it’s controversial.

Reno gave the advice while reacting to a ‘before and after’ photo of a lady with and without makeup on Twitter.

In the picture, the unnamed lady undergoes a massive transformation after makeup, and Reno alleges that many young men had fallen for such ruses and ended up hooked.

In his tweet, he wrote “This is why I say never marry anyone you have not seen without makeup!

“In fact, some marriages should be dissolvable on the basis of fraud. This isn’t makeup. This is deception, intended to lure men into a union they’d not have entered otherwise.”

See the said pic below:

Nigerians have been reacting to his tweet, with many suggesting that men get what they bargained for.

Some are however of the opinion that if a lady deceives them thus, then she’d better not stop.