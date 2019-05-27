‘Never Lose Hope in Nigeria’ – Atiku’s Children’s Day Message

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Election, has encouraged Nigerian children to never lose hope in their country, whether or not they live here or in the Diaspora.

Atiku gave the advice in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, for the 2019 Children’s Day celebration scheduled for today, Monday, May 27.

The former vice-president reminded the children that they were the future of Nigeria.

“No matter how tough and trying the situation in the country may appear today, Nigerian children must believe that things can and will get better.

“This conviction will help them see in themselves the solutions to the multiple challenges our country faces.

“It will strengthen them to not turn their backs on their country at a time when she needs them most, no matter how rosy life may appear in other shores.

“From chess champions to acclaimed artists, Nigerian children have been in the international headlines recently for exceptional achievements despite all odds.

“These shining lights are just an example of the potential in you, our children,” he said.