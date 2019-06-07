Netherlands Bury England to Reach Nations League Final

Netherlands set up a Nations League final meeting with Portugal on Sunday with a 3-1 win over England after extra-time in Guimaraes.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty gave the Three Lions a first-half lead against the run of play, but Matthijs de Ligt made amends for his error in leading to the spot-kick to level in the 73rd minute.

Jesse Lingard thought he had won the game late on for England only for his strike to be ruled out for offside by VAR and the Dutch took full advantage of that reprieve to deservedly earn their place in the final.

Gareth Southgate’s men contributed to their own downfall with a comedy of errors for both goals in extra-time with John Stones and Ross Barkley at fault as Kyle Walker’s own goal and Quincy Promes’s tap in sent Holland into the final.

The Three Lions were attempting to build on the success of reaching a first World Cup semifinal for 28 years, but England were largely outplayed to show much work is still to be done if they are to end their trophy drought on home soil next summer at Euro 2020.