Netflix Warns Against Participating in the #BirdBoxChallenge

Netflix has awarned their audience from participating in the rising #BirdBoxChallenge which was inspired by the Sandra Bullock film “Bird Box.”

This comes days after the film became Netflix’s newest success story as it reportedly garnered over 45 million streams in seven days. However, it also has created a dangerous, stupid trend.

In the film, Sandra Bullock and other characters are forced to go about their lives blindfolded to avoid seeing mysterious forces causing people to commit suicide. In real life, people are blindfolding oneself and performing mundane tasks such as riding a scooter, climbing an escalator and ordering at the drive-thru.

And it was why Netflix tweeted on Wednesday: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love. Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

