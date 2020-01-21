Netflix Unveils Paris Office, Set for New French Originals

THR is reporting that Netflix has now unveiled their Paris office and will be launching his French originals on their platform.

Per the outlet: CEO Reed Hastings opened the company’s new French headquarters and unveiled a slate of original French TV series and films. And to set things in motion, Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet will make Big Bug, his long-in-development “science fiction comedy with robots,” for Netflix. And this exciting because the project had been turned down by most of France’s major studios, who didn’t see its commercial potential.

The report continued:

Other French projects announced Friday include a six-part series from Call My Agent! writer Fanny Herrero about four young comedians trying to make it in the Paris stand-up scene; the action film Sentinelle, starring Olga Kurylenko and from director Julien Leclercq (The Assault); and the second season of YA sci-fi series Mortel. Netflix has already announced some 20 French originals, including the Damien Chazelle-directed The Eddy, created by Jack Thorne, set in the French jazz scene, which stars Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim; Arsène Lupin, starring Omar Sy and created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzanand; and the historical thriller La Révolution, created by Aurélien Molas (Red Creek).

Reacting to this update, Damien Couvreur, Netflix’s director of series in France said:

“We are incredibly proud of the productions we’re currently filming, the ones we are developing and the ones we’ve unveiled today. The establishment of a new French creative hub brings new opportunities for us to work with the best and most exciting creative talent in France and to bring diverse genres and content to everyone who loves French storytelling.”