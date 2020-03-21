Netflix to Stream Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘The Lovebirds’

THR is reporting that just one week after The Lovebirds was pulled from its April 3 theatrical release amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, the project will being streaming on Netflix.

Per the outlet, the comedy, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, was set to be released via Paramount, follows a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup. The pair subsequently become embroiled in a bizarre and hijinks-filled murder mystery.

The films has been eagerly anticipated, but as Hollywood grapples with the closure of U.S. theaters, all of the majors studios have postponed their theatrical releases. And many are sending recent releases to VOD and digital services weeks early.

Which is Netflix has now stepped in to stream it.

We can’t wait!