Netflix Shares The Trailer of Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Documentary: Watch

Netflix has finally confirmed that it will be airing Beyonce’s “Homecoming” documentary on April 17.
Recall that it all started as a rumour last week after sources close to the singer claimed indicated that she’s been in the studio working on some new music. Shortly after, Netflix sent the Beyhive into a frenzy with a simple tweet of a project entitled Homecoming, and the date says the documentary will premiere on April 17.
Now they have shared the trailer.
See the video below:
An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL
— Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019