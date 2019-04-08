Netflix Shares The Trailer of Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Documentary: Watch

Netflix has finally confirmed that it will be airing Beyonce’s “Homecoming” documentary on April 17.

Recall that it all started as a rumour last week after sources close to the singer claimed indicated that she’s been in the studio working on some new music. Shortly after, Netflix sent the Beyhive into a frenzy with a simple tweet of a project entitled Homecoming, and the date says the documentary will premiere on April 17.

Now they have shared the trailer.

See the video below:

An in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming pic.twitter.com/DfLlBGkCHL — Netflix US (@netflix) April 8, 2019