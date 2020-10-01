Netflix Shares Images of New Movie Starring Chadwick Boseman in Last Role

Chadwick Boseman will always be here with us.

Yesterday, Netflix released first look images from its upcoming drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in his last role.

Per THR, the film was directed by George C. Wolfe and is based on August Wilson’s 1982 play. “The film explores racial tensions in Chicago in 1927 while following Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her Black horn player and white management team,” the report said.

It continued:

Black Panther star Boseman, who plays the role of Levee in the film, died of colon cancer on Aug. 28 at age 43. Following his death, Netflix delayed a virtual preview that it had planned for the project.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom premieres Dec. 18.

Check out the images below:

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. @MaRaineyFilm premieres December 18. pic.twitter.com/ErhrQAW4nU — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2020

