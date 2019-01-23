Netflix Set to Join the Motion Picture Association of America

Netflix will become the first streaming company to join the Motion Picture Association of America, THR has confirmed.

According to the media house, this news came on the same day streamer landed its first Oscar nomination for best picture; the company was endorsed by Disney, Fox, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. And It is the first time in history that a non-studio has been granted entry.

“On behalf of the MPAA and its member companies, I am delighted to welcome Netflix as a partner,” said MPAA chairman-CEO Charles Rivkin in a statement. “All of our members are committed to pushing the film and television industry forward, in both how we tell stories and how we reach audiences. Adding Netflix will allow us to even more effectively advocate for the global community of creative storytellers, and I look forward to seeing what we can all achieve together.”

And Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos added, “Joining the Motion Picture Association further exemplifies our commitment to ensuring the vibrancy of these creative industries and the many talented people who work in them all over the world. We look forward to supporting the association team and their important efforts.”

Congratulations to them.