Netflix Renews Reality Series ‘Love Is Blind’ for Two More Seasons

Netflix will be given the thumbs up to two more season renewals to Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind, produced by Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content, particularly getting attention and becoming Netflix’s top show in the U.S. at the end of February, two weeks after its launch. And it is thanks to the two stars, Carmen and Lauren, who many viewers believe carried the show on their backs.

The show, which is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey, follows a group of single men and women as they enter solo pods in the hope of finding love. It has been renewed for a second and third season and is currently casting the second run in Chicago.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

