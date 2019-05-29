Netflix Releases New Trailer for Ava DuVernay’s Central Park 5 Miniseries

Netflix has now released another trailer for When They See Us, an Ava DuVernay-directed project that follows the notorious Central Park Five case.

According to Complex, the limited series is based on the true story of five Harlem teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger in 1989. Broken up into four parts, When They See Us will chronicle the legal battle of Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, covering everything from their police interrogations and incarceration to their 2002 exoneration and efforts to take back their lives following their release.

The first trailer gave us a look at the early stages of the case, while the latest one highlights the young men’s lives post-prison. “Go get your life back. Take it back,” Pan-African activist Elombre Brath (Omar J. Dorsey) tells Santana (Freddy Miyares).

“The things they did to me in the interrogation room … They did terrible things. I lost my religion; I stopped believing in God,” McCray recalled to Town & Country. “I thought, How could the police get up on the stand, put their hands on the Bible, and lie? I knew the truth would come out someday. I just thought I wouldn’t be alive to see it.”

When They See Us will premiere on Netflix this Friday, May 31.