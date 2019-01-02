Netflix Pulls Episode of ‘Patriot Act’ in Saudi Arabia

Netflix reportedly has removed an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from its platform in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode follows a segment that criticised the country for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year. Minhaj blamed on the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Khashoggi’s murder, calling it the “biggest tragedy of the MBS era.” And later in the show, Minhaj also suggested that Silicon Valley tech companies should cut financial ties with the country.

Netflix also confirmed that the company received a legal request from the Saudi government to remove the episode from its platform, though the episode remains available on YouTube.

And in a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said: “We strongly support artistic freedom and removed this episode only in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law.”

The episode is still available on Netflix in the U.S.