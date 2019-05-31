Netflix Options Sarah Dessen YA Novels, Sets ‘Along for the Ride’ Adaptation

THR is reporting that Netflix has optioned the rights for three novels from New York Times best-selling author Sarah Dessen.

According to the media house, This Lullaby and Once and For All have been picked up by the streamer, as well as Along for the Ride, which will be the first of the three to be adapted into a feature film.

Per THR:

Along for the Ride follows Auden who, after her parents’ divorce, will be spending a carefree summer in a charming beach town with her dad and his new family. It’s here that she meets Eli, a loner and fellow insomniac, who becomes her guide to the nocturnal world of the town.

Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman will produce via their Screen Arcade banner. Alyssa Rodrigues will executive produce.

Meanwhile, Dessen’s latest novel, The Rest of the Story, is set to be published via Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books, on Tuesday.