Netflix May Have Teased Possible Beyoncé ‘Homecoming’ Documentary

Netflix may be airing a Beyonce documentary, fans believe.

It all started as a rumour last week after sources close to the singer claimed indicated that she’s been in the studio working on some new music, but it’s currently unclear if there’s a follow-up to Lemonade on the way anytime soon.

Shortly after, Netflix sent the Beyhive into a frenzy with a simple tweet of a project entitled Homecoming, and the date says the documentary will premiere on April 17.

While the streaming giant didn’t mention Bey, the font and color theme in the teaser image matched that of Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 merch.

.@Netflix appears to be teasing a Beyoncé project for the release date of April 17. The colors and greek font matches Beyoncé’s #Coachella merch. pic.twitter.com/qcDRnxttnl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 7, 2019

Complex adds that the documentary could be the behind-the-scenes look at Bey’s legendary set at the 2018 festival. “Sources did state that the documentary would “be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance” and will feature unspecified additional footage,” said the report.

Well, we can’t wait.