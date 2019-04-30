Netflix Inks Deal for Thai Cave Boys Rescue Miniseries

Netflix announced on Tuesday it had secured the rights to make a miniseries about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured the imagination of the world.

“The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world,” Erika North, Netflix’s Director of International Originals, said.

“Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story…to life,” she added.

The “Wild Boars” soccer team, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

A 17-day effort to rescue them gripped the world with experts from various countries volunteering in the process.

“We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately,” assistant coach Ekkapol “Ake” Chantapong said.

