Netflix Gifts Ikorodu Bois Production Equipment; See the Awe-Inspiring Video

Nigeria’s famous production crew, the Ikorodu Bois, have just received a surprising gift of expensive production equipment from giant streamer, Netflix.

The group which grew famous for their amazing remix of top Netflix shows and movies, took to their social media to share the video of their unveiling of the equipment. See the clip below.

And this is heartwarming; the group consisting of 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, 10-year-old Malik Sanni and 13-year-old Fawas Aina, caught the attention of the streamer way back in June with their reimagining of Extraction, which also got Chris Hemsworth’s attention.

Soon, the Russo Brothers, who produced the film, invited the boys out to the premiere of Extraction 2. “This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the ‘Extraction 2’ premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there!” they said in a tweet.

And in a conversation with CNN, the boys’ 23-year-old brother, Babatunde Sanni, who edits the videos, said the trailer took them a month to make. “This is the day we’ve been waiting for all our lives. “Some days we shoot but end up re-shooting just because we wanted to do our best,” he told CNN.

Other reimagining that they have done include Will Smith’s Bad Boys films, Money Heist, Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s Rockstar.

