Netflix Catches Flak Over ‘Cuties’ Film that Sexualises Children

Netflix is catching a lot of flak on social media over a very controversial movie that has been said to sexualise children.

Per Variety, the movie, Cuties, is about a young Senegalese girl in Paris who joins a “free-spirited dance clique” to escape family dysfunction. Public anger came after critics alleged that the movie crosses the line by portraying the kids in a sexualized manner.

The hashtag “#CancelNetflix” was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. Thursday, after “Cuties” premiered Sept. 9 on Netflix.

Also, there is a petition on Change.org calling on Netflix customers to cancel their subscriptions over “Cuties” and other content on the streaming service “that exploits children and creates a disturbing vibe,” currently has nearly 600,000 signers.

Netflix has yet to address the recent outrage.

It is worthy to note that in August, a lot of people had a problem with the promotional poster for “Cuties” which depicted its young cast members in provocative poses and revealing costumes. Netflix at the time apologized for the image. “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Mignonnes’/’Cuties,’” a Netflix rep said in a statement to Variety. “It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

See some of the recent reactions to the movie:

650,(11) yrsld girls, shake their ass for Netflix? What the hell are you doing #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/oVB9V4FxZX — melZ (@SabioRomel) September 10, 2020

The 11 year old girls who were sexually exploited filming Cuties shot those scenes in front of a director, a DP, a gaffer, their parents, a choreographer, a MUA, a hair person, a camera assistant, a wardrobe person, extras and more. Not one adult protected them. #CancelNetflix — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2020

just got off the phone with @netflix customer service. they said that as of this time, they have no plans to remove the pedo film “cuties” from their platform. keep fighting until they pull it down. they won’t do it unless it starts affecting their bottom line. #CancelNetflix — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 10, 2020

WHAT. THE. FUCK. To the directors and writers, WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU THINKING??? WE ARE SUPPOSED TO PROTECT YOUNG LITTLE GIRLS OVER PEDOPHILIA AND THIS IS WNAT YOU'RE THINKING!?!? #Cancelnetflix pic.twitter.com/YvE1OgB54V — 🌙Autumn-something🌙 (@MarvelistTea) September 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

