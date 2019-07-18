Netflix Cancels Spike Lee’s ‘She Gotta Have It’

THR is reporting that Netflix has cancelled She’s Gotta Have It after two seasons.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Wednesday in a statement to the outlet.

And this news comes less than two months after the second season of the comedy starring breakout DeWanda Wise and Anthony Ramos returned on Netflix. Season two of the show currently has a 67 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

And the show joins other short-lived series at Netflix including Santa Clarita DietFriends From College, American Vandal and Between, among others.

Spike Lee is reportedly shopping the show elsewhere.

