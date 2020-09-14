Netflix Buys Rights to Zendaya’s New Film ‘Malcolm & Marie’ for $30 Million

Zendaya continues to wax stronger in her career!

Deadline reports Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Malcolm & Marie, the Sam Levinson-directed romantic drama, which stars the Emmy-nominated actress Zendaya and John David Washington. And rumours making rounds claim that the deal is worth around $30 million.

The Hollywood Reporter further added that Malcolm & Marie tells the story of a filmmaker, played by Washington, returning home with his girlfriend (Zendaya) from a movie premiere. Revelations about their relationships take up the rest of the night, and ultimately test the strength of their bond. The movie was shot on 35mm in black and white.

We can’t wait to see how the movie when it premieres!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

