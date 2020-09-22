Netflix Announces Four Nigerian Originals, Reveals “Citation” & “Òlòtūré” Release Date

Netflix Nigeria has announced that it would be producing three new original projects, and further revealed the release dates of Kunle Afolayan’s much anticipated feature film, ‘Citation’; Kenneth Gyang-directed Òlòtūré; and Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys 2.

In the tweets dated September 21, the Nigerian chapter of the streaming company said:

“In her quest for justice, she will do whatever it takes. #Oloture, coming October 2nd. “Finally; @kemiadetiba’s King of Boys 2 (#KOB2), IS COMING TO NETFLIX in 2021! It features returning stars @SolaSobowaleTKV, @IamReminisce, @iLLBlissGoretti & @IamToniTones, and adds @RMofeDamijo, @NseIkpeEtim & @IamEFAIwara. We told you we got BIG news for you. As you were 👑 “The highly anticipated @kunleafolayan film, Citation, launches globally on November 6, exclusively on Netflix. The film stars @haitianhero, @gabbylucciii, Ini Edo, @jokesilva, @adjeteygh and introduces newcomer @TemiOtedola!”

The giant streamer also said that it would unveil a young adult series about a gifted teen who gets a scholarship to Nigeria’s top school.

“It’s an @InkblotPresents production, created by @IamSnazz @DamiElebe, & starring @funkeakindele. Casting will be announced soon!”

See the tweets:

In her quest for justice, she will do whatever it takes. #Oloture, coming October 2nd. pic.twitter.com/HmzUDhlrHp — Netflix Naija (@NetflixNaija) September 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

