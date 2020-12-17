Netflix Adds Strive Masiyiwa to Board of Directors

THR has confirmed that Netflix has replaced Susan Rice on its board of directors with billionaire and telecom mogul Strive Masiyiwa.

“We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board,” Netflix co-founder, chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings said in a statement. “His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.”

A bit about Masiyiwa:

Masiyiwa is the founder and executive chairman of Econet Global, the South Africa-based telecom group with business across Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America. His appointment signals the importance of international markets, including Africa, for Netflix as it looks to grow its subscriber base beyond the U.S. and Europe. “I’m thrilled to have Strive join our board as we expand more across Africa and the world,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

THR adds:

He replaces Susan Rice on the Netflix board. Rice, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security advisor to President Barack Obama, stepped down from the streamer’s board on Dec. 10 after more than two years to accept a position as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Reacting to the news, Masiyiwa said:

“Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth.”

