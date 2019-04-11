Netanhayu Poised for 5th Term as Rival Concedes

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is on course to secure a record fifth term after his main election rival conceded defeat on Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu was on track for victory in Israel’s election on Wednesday after nearly complete results put him in position to form a right-wing coalition and further extend his record tenure in office.

The results from Tuesday’s vote came despite corruption allegations against the 69-year-old premier and kept him on course to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister later this year.

His close ally President Donald Trump, who has swung US policy sharply in Israel’s favour and openly backed Netanyahu, said the incumbent’s victory for a fifth mandate gives the White House’s long-awaited peace plan a “better chance”.

Netanyahu’s rightwing Likud party looked set to finish with a similar number of seats in parliament to his main rival, ex-military chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance.

Final results were expected on Thursday, with ballots for soldiers and other special categories of voters yet to be counted.

The results would seem to leave President Reuven Rivlin, who must ask one of the candidates to form a government, with little choice but to pick Netanyahu.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz claimed victory after the initial exit polls, but on Wednesday evening the Blue and White leader conceded defeat.

“We respect the decision of the people,” Gantz told journalists, acknowledging he had failed to unseat the prime minister.

Netanyahu spoke in the early hours of Wednesday at the Likud’s post-election party in Tel Aviv and called it a “magnificent victory.”

As he walked onto the stage to chanting crowds, he planted a kiss on the lips of his wife Sara.

“It will be a right-wing government, but I will be prime minister for all,” he said.