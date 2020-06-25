Neon Museum Declares Victor Ehikhamenor as its 2020 National Artist in Residence.

Congratulations to Victor Ehikhamenor!

The multi-hyphenated artist has just been announced by Las Vegas-based Neon Museum as its 2020 National Artist in Residence. The Nigerian superstar reportedly was selected out of a pool of 110 applicants and will join The Neon Museum for eight weeks in the fall to create artwork inspired by the museum’s collection.

The museum continued in their statement:

During his residency at The Neon Museum, Ehikhamenor will reference the assortment of iconic Las Vegas signs in the museum’s exhibitions and archive, as well as collaborate with members of the Las Vegas community, collecting poems, statements, and short stories. These will be interpreted through large-scale drawings and interwoven into sculpture and installation work, incorporating the medium of neon. Ehikhamenor’s residency will encompass several opportunities for public engagement to benefit Southern Nevada residents and museum visitors. The full residency programming schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Celebrating this great feat, Victor Ehikhamenor tweeted:

