Neo Akpofure Shares 2020’s Triumph as He Moves into His House

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Neo Akpofure has shared his major triumph for the year ended, 2020.

The ‘Drip Lord’ as he’s fondly called noted that 2020 brought very high highs along his way as he mentioned his new status

Taking to Twitter, Neo Akpofure revelaed that as at February of 2020, he was struggling to pay the rent in his self contain apartment but as at December, he moved into his own house.

“February this year, I was hustling to pay rent for my self-contain apartment. Last day of 2020,  I’m moving into my house in LAGOS. OLUWA ON GUARD”, be wrote.

