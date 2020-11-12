Neo Akpofure Goes on Motivational Rant Over Erica Nlewedim Major NBC Deals

Neo Akpofure is out there on Twitter throwing shades, and this has riled up many people.

It all started after he and Laycon were unveiled as new members of the Orijin Nigeria family. Then, the conversation switched to their supposed rival, Erical Nlewedim, who recently bagged major ambassadorial deals with Nigerian Breweries’ Star Radler and Legend brands.

The news stirred celebratory responses on social media, with Erica’s fans calling out Neo for the shady things he said about their fave after she got disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Now, Neo has a lot to say about getting “biggest endorsement and deals” and losing “focus.”

“Even after the biggest endorsements and deals, without a clear vision of where you actually want to be they are all as good as nothing. FOCUS!” he tweeted.

And folks are ripping him to shreds. See the reactions.

Even after the biggest endorsements and deals, without a clear vision of where you actually want to be they are all as good as nothing. FOCUS! — Neo Mobor Akpofure🏇🏽💦 (@NeoAkpofure) November 12, 2020

brands sign my girl una no fit congratulate am, una dey hate herrrrrrrrr. ona go daiiiiiiiiiiiiiii. ONA GO DAIIIIIIIIIII🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Waleederh🌟🌟🌟 (@MrsWalida) November 12, 2020

It's so embarrassing shem😂😂this is the same girl you said she came with nothing nd left with nothing — Being_chantel⭐🇿🇦 (@TsongaPrincess3) November 12, 2020

E painam 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she came with nothing and left with nothing how market MR Gossip — sally pink🌟star girl (@Sallypink16) November 12, 2020

Na so d thing pain you,no be by might but na by the grace,When God’s Grace is speaking for a person,who are you to question grace,celebrate and see yourself enjoy the same grace pls!!! Las las God is still God and he will give grace to remain focus too!!! — Doris Kur (@DorisKur) November 12, 2020

😂😂😂 Wahala for who no get vision 😂😂🤣 chaaai ORIJIN don turn some to motivational speakers 😂😂😂🤣🤣 — Elite Shipper 🥂🚀 (@hlazo_zikho) November 12, 2020

This is the wrongest time for u n ur babe to tweet abt endorsements and deals I knw u neva meant to shade anyone but the street is hot Bro We will all heal subsequently — ⭕ INDEFATIGABLE OZO⭕🇳🇬 (@SalaticEmpy2) November 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

