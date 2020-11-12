Neo Akpofure Goes on Motivational Rant Over Erica Nlewedim Major NBC Deals

ukamaka

Neo Akpofure is out there on Twitter throwing shades, and this has riled up many people.

It all started after he and Laycon were unveiled as new members of the Orijin Nigeria family. Then, the conversation switched to their supposed rival, Erical Nlewedim, who recently bagged major ambassadorial deals with Nigerian Breweries’ Star Radler and Legend brands.

The news stirred celebratory responses on social media, with Erica’s fans calling out Neo for the shady things he said about their fave after she got disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Now, Neo has a lot to say about getting “biggest endorsement and deals” and losing “focus.”

“Even after the biggest endorsements and deals, without a clear vision of where you actually want to be they are all as good as nothing. FOCUS!” he tweeted.

And folks are ripping him to shreds. See the reactions.

