Nengi Slams Ozo, Calls Him a F*uckboy Following Saturday Night Party

The final Saturday night party in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house did not go down without a bit of drama as Nengi has sworn off Ozo.

The all-white affair which had all the former housemates in attendance except Erica who was disqualified from the show, had a glass separating ex-housemates from the five finalists.

Nengi was heartbroken at the end of the party and ended up in tears as she complained to other housemates that Ozo, her closest friend from the BBN show, ignotrred her all night, despite she reaching out to him. She also noted that many of the former housemates did the same thing.

“They all ignored me including Ozo”.

“Ozo is a f*ck boy, the moment I leave here, whatever is between me and him is over”, she told Laycon, Vee, Dorathy and Neo.

The other housemates tried to comfort her letting her know that no one can take away her finalist slot from her, no matter how hard they try.

See videos below.

