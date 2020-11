Nengi Rebecca Hampson is our style inspiration for today.

The Big Brother Naija finalist has taken to her social media to share new photos of herself rocking a dramatic organza gown from the stalls of the renowned designer, Style Temple, the look complete with the necessary accouterments.

Check out the details below:

Photography/ Creative director: @georgeokoro

Makeup: @jideofstola

Stylist: @fafabo_

Wardrobe: @styletemple

Hair: @hairbyehis

Location: @georgeokoroselect

See her photos:

