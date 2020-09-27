Nengi, Neo & Vee Have Been Evicted From the Big Brother Naija House

So, it is over for Nengi, Neo and Vee.

The trio have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house for raking the lowest votes, and this comes on the same night when the whole of Africa waits for the winner of the 2020 season to be.

First, Vee was kicked out of the show. Then, came Neo. And finally, Nengi.

Check out their videos below:

Nengi has been evicted from the #BBNaija house, which her makes her 2nd runner up !!! E shock you abi?! 😳#BBNaijaFinale #YNaijaBBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/Txo9EXbcbt — Y! Online (@YNaija) September 27, 2020

Vee has been evicted from the #BBNaija house! She is the fifteenth housemate to be evicted and the 4th runner up. Congrats to her 👏 #BBNaija #YNaijaBBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/34ItAFUHRi — Y! Online (@YNaija) September 27, 2020

