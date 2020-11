Nengi Hampson has taken to social media to slam critics of her new political appointment.

The former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate who was made the Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child and face of Bayelsa State by Governor Duoye Diri, took to her Instagram live to slam her haters.

During the live session, Nengi Hampson who is currently in Bayelsa for her homecoming was heard saying;

“My Governor give me appointment, una dey hate me,una nor fit congratulate good thing, una go die!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook